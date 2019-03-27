App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: YES Bank jumps 6%; Asian Paints hits 52-week high

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBL Bank and Titan have hit 52-week high on NSE.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices continue to trade on a positive note with Nifty up 46 points, trading at 11,529 and Sensex rising 168 points, trading at 38,401.

Bank Nifty is up 1 percent and is trading at all-time high led by gains from IndusInd Bank which is up 4 percent followed by YES Bank, PNB, State Bank of India, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

The other gainers are Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

From the media space, the top gainers are INOX Leisure, PVR, Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, TV18 Broadcast, Dish TV and EROS International Media.

Selective metal stocks are also buzzing led by Jindal Steel & Power which added 2 percent followed by JSW Steel, Welspun Corp, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Nippon Life Asset, Godrej Properties, Cholamandalam Investment, M&M Financial Services and Shriram Transport while the top losers are KIOCL, Kansai Nerolac, NLC India and Whirlpool.

In the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are SML Isuzu which zoomed 17 percent followed by Prime Focus and GIC Housing while the top losers are Bhartiya International, Genesys International and Reliance Communications.

The top Nifty gainers include YES Bank, which jumped close to 6 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel and State Bank of India while HPCL, Eicher Motors, NTPC, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra slipped.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Prudential.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBL Bank and Titan Company have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 932 stocks advancing and 755 declining while 397 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1282 stocks advanced, 1166 declined and 158 remained unchanged.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buzzing Stocks #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Yes Bank

