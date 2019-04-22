App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Weak rupee pushes IT stocks higher; YES Bank falls 3%, volatility spikes

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices continue to trade on a negative note, down over half a percent each with Nifty50 down 98 points, trading at 11,654, while the Sensex shed 270 points and is trading at 38,869. Rise in crude oil prices along with weak rupee dampened the sentiments of the traders.

Nifty Energy is down 2 percent dragged by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, GAIL India and ONGC after rise in global crude oil prices.

Bank Nifty shed 1 percent dragged by YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Realty stocks are also down with loses from DLF which is down 4 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sunteck Realty and Godrej Properties.

From the metal space, the top losers are Hindalco Industries which shed close to 3 percent followed by JSPL, Hindustan Copper, Tata Steel, Vedanta and MOIL.

However, Nifty IT is trading in the green after rupee slips against US dollar. The top gainers are Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Mindtree.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Rajesh Exports, Sun TV Network, Tata Global Beverage and Tata Communications while the top losers are Reliance Capital, DHFL, Reliance Infra, Apollo Hospitals and Muthoot Finance.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are 5paisa Capital, Shivam Auto, Vardhman Special Steels and JP Power while the top losers are Jet Airways, Capri Global Capital, 63 Moons and PC Jeweller.

India VIX spiked 5.72 percent at 24.04 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Wipro, TCS, Cipla, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra while BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, YES Bank and Hindalco Industries are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Jet Airways, YES Bank and PC Jeweller.

DCB Bank, Adani Gas, Maharashtra Scooters, ARSS Infrastructure, Balaxi Ventures and Rane Engine hit 52-week high on NSE while Jet Airways, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Natco Pharma, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Eveready Industries, SRS and Ballarpur Industries hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 446 stocks advanced and 1,275 declined while 388 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 728 stocks advanced, 1,538 declined and 158 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 12:58 pm

