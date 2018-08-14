D-Street Buzz: Weak rupee propels IT stocks higher; UltraTech top Nifty gainer, ITC hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices this Tuesday afternoon continues to trade on a positive note with the Nifty up 61 points at 11, 416 while the Sensex jumped 184 points and is trading at 37,829.

With rupee hitting an all-time low of 70.08 against the US dollar, IT stocks are trading on handsome note led by Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services and Tech Mahindra which jumped 2-3 percent. The other gainers include names like HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and Tata Elxsi.

Selective private banks are also trading in the green led by Axis Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank.

Realty stocks are also buzzing this afternoon, up 1 percent with DLF adding 4 percent while Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Sobha are the other gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, Adani Power, Reliance Communications, AB Fashion, Reliance Capital and PAGE Industries are the other gainers.

Jindal Drilling up 14 percent along with ZF Steering, Tirumalai Chemicals, Vivimed Labs and NCL India are some of the smallcap stocks from the BSE which are the top gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Tata Steel, TCS, Dewan Housing Finance, SBI and Axis Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Balkrishna Industries, Kwality, Religare Enterprises, DLF and AB Fashion and Retail.

Bata India, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Infosys, ITC, PAGE Industries, JSW Steel and United Breweries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

Can Fin Homes, Castrol India, eClerx Services, Mcleod Russel, SREI Infra, Tata Motors and Videocon Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 875 stocks advancing, 808 declining and 386 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1191 stocks advanced, 1225 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

