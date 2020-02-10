App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:16 PM IST

D-Street Buzz: Weak Jan sales pull auto stocks lower; metal stocks melt on virus fear

The most active stocks included Tata Steel, UPL, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market is feeling the heat of the coronavirus outbreak as Sensex fell over 20o points while Nifty slipped 76.40 points in Monday's trade while a late recovery seems out of sight.

The metal index was the most hard-hit, falling over 3 percent after data from China's metal association showed the country's nonferrous metal output will fall at least 10 percent YoY in February.

Tata Steel and SAIL fell 5-6 percent with report of government planning to sell a 5 percent stake in the PSU through an offer for sale adding to the decline of the stock.

The other laggards included Vedanta, NALCO, Jindal Steel & Power, Coal India and Hindustan Copper.

Auto stocks were also under pressure with Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Hero MotoCorp all trading in the red.

India VIX jumped 3.85 percent and was trading at 14.28 level.


The top gainers from Sensex were TCS, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, NTPC and Sun Pharma.

104 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Vaibhav Global, Inox Leisure, Trent, Avenue Supermarts, Rajesh Exports, Alkem Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Escorts and Divis Labs among others.

157 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Bharat Heavy Electricals, TeamLease Services, V2 Retail, Sical Logistics, Gayatri Projects, Global Offshore, GHCL and Zensar Tech among others.

About 883 shares have advanced, 1369 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:27 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

