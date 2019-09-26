D-Street Buzz: Vedanta, M&M jump 6% each; YES Bank hits 8-yr low, SBI most active

Benchmark indices continues to trade on a strong note, up 1 percent each with BSE Sensex up 363 points to 38,956 while the Nifty50 gained 124 points to 11,564.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up over 3 percent led by MOIL, NALCO, NMDC, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Media stocks are also buzzing led by Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, UFO Moviez, INOX Leisure, PVR and Sun TV Network.

Auto stocks continue to trade on a handsome note led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge.

From the real estate space, the top gainers included Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, DLF and Brigade Enterprises among others.

India VIX is up 0.93 percent and is trading at 16.32 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India, Zee Entertainment and ICICI Bank while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks were SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and YES Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 41 stocks advanced while 9 declined.

Adani Green Energy, Capri Global, Whirlpool, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, CONCOR, BPCL, Abbott India, Interglobe Aviation, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Global Beverage have hit new 52-week high on NSE.