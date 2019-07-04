D-Street Buzz: UPL jumps 7%, hits new 52-week high; YES Bank falls 3%, Tata Motors slips

The Indian benchmark indices continues trading on a positive note with Nifty up 44 points at 11,961 while the Sensex gained 136 points and is trading at 39,975 level.

Nifty PSU Bank along with the realty index are up over 1 percent each led by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Unitech, Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Godrej Properties and DLF.

However, Nifty Metal is trading in the red dragged by Tata Steel which is down over 2 percent followed by NMDC, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Hindalco Industries.

India VIX is down 1.82 percent and is trading at 13.45 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL which spiked 7 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank while the top losers are Titan Company, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndiaMart, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and UPL.

UPL, ABB India, Oberoi Realty, State Bank of India and Siemens have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

On the other hand, 178 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including MT Educare, Quess Corp, Eros International Media, Tata Sponge Iron, Burnpur Cement, PC Jeweller and Mangalam Timber among others.

942 stocks advanced and 780 declined while 366 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1256 stocks advanced, 1124 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

