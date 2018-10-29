App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Union Bank, Canara Bank jump 11% as PSU banks rally; Indiabulls Housing spikes 10%

PSU banks are rallying with the index zooming 8 percent led by Canara Bank, OBC, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market is witnessing some robust gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 145 points, trading at 10,175 while the Sensex is up 494 points at 33,843.

PSU banks are rallying with the index zooming 8 percent led by Canara Bank, OBC, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Nifty pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 4 percent led by Divis Labs which zoomed 14 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Aurobindo Pharma.

Nifty midcap has jumped over 3.5 percent led by Apollo Hospitals, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of India, Cholamandalam Investment, Divis Labs, Jubilant Foodworks and M&M Financial Services among others.

related news

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing led by Reliance Industries, GAIL India and ONGC.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are HBL Power, Sesha Sayee Paper and Vikas Eco Tech while Supreme Petrochem and HT Media are the top losers.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Tata Power, Divis Labs, Adani Power and Union Bank. The top losers are Mphasis, Dalmia Bharat and Tata Power.

The top gainers from NSE include ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.

The top losers include IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Divis Labs, YES Bank, Axis Bank and SBI.

Divis Labs is one of the few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 138 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech, 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, HT Media, IndusInd Bank, Infibeam Avenues, Jaiprakash Associates, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Communications, Tata Motors and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1305 stocks advancing, 430 declining and 332 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1744 stocks advanced, 705 declined and 138 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 02:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.