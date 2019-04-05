App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Tata Steel, Cipla jump 3% each; DHFL extends gains, SBI drags

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel, Cipla, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement and Vedanta while State Bank of India, Power Grid, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market has regained some lost ground in this afternoon session with Nifty up 42 points trading at 11,640 while the Sensex has gained 98 points and is trading at 38,783.

At 14:30 hrs, Nifty IT added 1 percent with gains from TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, NALCO and Vedanta.

Nifty midcap added half a percent led by DHFL, Indiabulls Ventures, Manappuram Finance, PC Jeweller, NBCC, RBL Bank, Reliance Power, Vakrangee, Edelweiss Financial, Exide Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, Bharat Financial and Century Textiles.

related news

PSU banks continue to trade lower dragged by PNB, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

India VIX is up down 0.97 percent at 18.47 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel and Cipla which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement and Vedanta while State Bank of India, Power Grid, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

Godrej Properties, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Kajaria Ceramics, Seamec and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Jaypee Infratech, LEEL Electricals and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,114 stocks advanced and 608 declined while 361 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,435 stocks advanced, 1,029 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla #DHFL #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Tata Steel

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

A Suicide, Loss of Land and Attacks on Dalits: Seeking Justice, Rohit ...

ITR Forms for Assessment Year 2019-20 Notified

IPL 2019 | RCB vs KKR | Can RCB Get their First Win Or Will KKR Bounce ...

Superwoman Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh Greeting Each Other Will You in ...

Pets Help Boost Health of Older People: Study

Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down D ...

Terminator: Dark Fate is Back With James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegge ...

Low Intake of Whole Grains Causes Hundreds of Deaths in India

IOC Stops Fuel Supply to Cash-starved Jet Airways for Non-payment

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

SC refuses to grant interim stay on operation of electoral bonds, to t ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty nears 11,650; realt ...

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

AAP's Punjab unit in disarray because Delhi leaders undermined local p ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.