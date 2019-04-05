D-Street Buzz: Tata Steel, Cipla jump 3% each; DHFL extends gains, SBI drags

The Indian stock market has regained some lost ground in this afternoon session with Nifty up 42 points trading at 11,640 while the Sensex has gained 98 points and is trading at 38,783.

At 14:30 hrs, Nifty IT added 1 percent with gains from TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, NALCO and Vedanta.

Nifty midcap added half a percent led by DHFL, Indiabulls Ventures, Manappuram Finance, PC Jeweller, NBCC, RBL Bank, Reliance Power, Vakrangee, Edelweiss Financial, Exide Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, Bharat Financial and Century Textiles.

PSU banks continue to trade lower dragged by PNB, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

India VIX is up down 0.97 percent at 18.47 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel and Cipla which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement and Vedanta while State Bank of India, Power Grid, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

Godrej Properties, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Kajaria Ceramics, Seamec and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Jaypee Infratech, LEEL Electricals and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,114 stocks advanced and 608 declined while 361 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,435 stocks advanced, 1,029 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

