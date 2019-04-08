App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors, YES Bank shed 2% each; IT stocks in green, volatility spikes 10%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 631 stocks advanced and 1,123 declined while 344 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 978 stocks advanced, 1,529 declined and 166 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the earlier loses with Nifty down 112 points trading at 11,553 while the Sensex is trading lower by 305 points and is trading at 38,556.

"Markets were spooked with crude oil prices rising to their highest level since November 2018, owing to OPEC’s ongoing supply cuts and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. This was followed by a weak rupee that acted as a double whammy," said Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital.

"With indices moving up for almost seven consecutive weeks and approaching towards all time highs and VIX also on the higher side, short term traders preferred to book profits," he added.

As long as 11500 is intact we believe that any fall in the market should be taken as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks.

Nifty Realty shed over 2 percent dragged by DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills.

Bank Nifty is down 1 percent with loses from RBL Bank, YES Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Midcap stocks are also trading in the red led by Century Textiles, DHFL, GMR Infra, JSPL, NALCO, PFC, REC, Reliance Power, Torrent Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Oil & gas stocks continue to trade lower with loses from HPCL, BPCL, GAIL, India, IOC and Reliance Industries.

Selective IT stocks are trading in the green led by TCS, Infosys, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

India VIX spiked 10.49 percent at 20.32 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include M&M, ONGC, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys while Indiabulls Housing, IOC, YES Bank, Vedanta and Tata Motors are the top losers.

The most active stocks are DLF, Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Lombard, Kajaria Ceramics, Karnataka Bank and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE.

Stocks to hit 52-week high on the NSE include Shoppers Stop, Petron Engineering, Reliance Communications, Lakshmi Energy, Mercator and Khaitan Electricals among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 02:56 pm

