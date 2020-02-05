D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors, YES Bank jump 6-7%; Zee Entertainment drags

The Indian stock market, including the Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green but is off the high point of the day on hopes of further stimulus from China to stem the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while domestic investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on Thursday.

Sensex is up 91.34 points or 0.22 percent at 40880.72, and the Nifty added 27.90 points at 12007.60.

All sectoral indices barring the IT index are trading in the green.

Nifty Midcap50 gained over half a percent led by Bharat Electronics which jumped over 2 percent followed by Cholamandalam Investment, M&M Financial Services, GMR Infra, REC, SRF and Tata Global Beverage.

From the banking space, YES Bank surged 8 percent ahead of extraordinary general meeting later this week. Also, the bank sold shares of Reliance Power through a bulk deal on February 4.

Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company were the top gainers from the auto space, jumping 3-6 percent. Tata Motors has unveiled two new concept vehicles Sierra and HBX at the Auto Expo 2020. Tata Motors also showcased SUV Safari's successor Gravitas, Nexon EV, Harrier and HBX, which is based on the company's new ALFA architecture.

TVS Motors jumped over 3 percent after spike in volumes. It was trading with volumes of 98,672 shares, compared to its five day average of 56,978 shares, an increase of 73.18 percent.

The top gainers from Nifty are YES Bank, Tata Motors, BPCL, Bharti Infratel and UPL while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Labs, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.

The most active stocks included IRCTC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, YES Bank and Tata Global Beverage.

India VIX is up 0.49 percent and is trading at 14.45 level.

51 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including IRCTC, Ujjivan Financial Services, Tata Global Beverage, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts, Shree Cements, PVR, Bharti Airtel, Escorts, MRF and Honeywell Automation.

About 1161 shares have advanced, 913 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.