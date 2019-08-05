D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors, YES Bank fall 4-6%; Bharti Airtel gains, RIL most active

Benchmark indices continue to trade lower by over 1 percent each with Nifty50 down 148 points and is trading at 10,849 while the Sensex plunged 456 points and is trading at 36,661 level.

Bank Nifty is down 2 percent dragged by RBL Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The top losers from the real estate space are Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Unitech, DLF, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty and Sobha.

Oil & gas stocks continue to drag, the top losers being GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top losers are NBCC, DHFL, Torrent Power, MRPL and Adani Power while the top losers from the smallcap space included GATI, RPP Infra, Jagran Prakashan and Patel Engineering.

India VIX is up 10.14 percent and is trading at 16.73 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Airtel, Coal India, TCS, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra while the top losers are YES Bank, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Power Grid and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, SBI, HDFC, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

643 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Indian Bank, Future Consumer, V Mart Retail, YES Bank, Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, Fortis Health, JSPL, Wockhardt, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, GAIL India, Bank of India, Motherson Sumi, Escorts and ITC among others.

452 stocks advanced and 1326 declined while 333 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 616 stocks advanced, 1661 declined and 145 remained unchanged.