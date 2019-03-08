D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors, Wipro fall 3% each; NTPC gains, PSU banks drag

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning loses with Nifty50 down 30 points, trading at 11027 while the Sensex shed 72 points and was trading at 36,653 mark.

Nifty Metal continued to underperform all other sectors dragged by Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power which shed over 2 percent each followed by MOIL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Coal India.

From the auto space, the top losers were Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi Systems, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Forge and Ashok Leyland.

Selective IT stocks were trading in the red with loses from Wipro, HPCL Tech, Infosys and Birla Soft.

From the PSU banking space, the top losers were Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, PNB, OBC, IDBI Bank and Canara Bank.

However, Nifty Realty was trading in the green led by Unitech, Sunteck Realty, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Brigade Enterprises.

The top gainers from NSE included NTPC, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and GAIL India while the top losers included Wipro, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Hindalco and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro.

Stocks to have hit new 52-week high on NSE included Allahabad Bank, HeidelbergCement India, IPCA Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, Refex Industries, The Anup Engineering, Bil Energy Systems and Cantabil Retail India.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 721 stocks advancing and 989 declining while 364 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1071 stocks advanced, 1449 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

