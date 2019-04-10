App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors jumps 4%; HDFC Bank drags, volatility spikes 3%

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 936 stocks advanced and 749 declined while 400 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,231 stocks advanced, 1,061 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices including Sensex and Nifty continues trading in the red with Nifty50 down 3 points trading at 11,669 while the Sensex shed 37 points and is trading at 38,901.

Nifty Realty continues to outperform the broader indices, up over 2 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 11 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Pharma stocks have extended the morning gains led by Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

Bank Nifty is trading in the red dragged by HDFC Bank which is down over 1 percent on reports of private equity giant KKR & Co offloading 0.42 percent stake in the private lender.

related news

According to a report in The Economic Times, KKR will sell 1.14 crore shares of India's second largest private bank through a block deal.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Tata Motors which jumped 4 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, 3M India, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra and Biocon while PNB Housing, PAGE Industries, LIC Housing and Adani Enterprises are the top losers.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Genesys International which spiked 16 percent followed by Vikas EcoTech, Apollo Micro Systems and Indiabulls Real Estate while the top losers are Kushal, Reliance Communications and Mercator.

India VIX spiked 3.16 percent at 20.92 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank while Hindalco Industries, HDFC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and TCS are the top losers.

The most active stocks are HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Info Edge (India), Spacenet Enterprises, Seamec, Tanla Solutions and Bil Energy Systems hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, SRS, Mercator, Khaitan Electricals and C & C Constructions hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 936 stocks advanced and 749 declined while 400 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,231 stocks advanced, 1,061 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Tata Motors #Wipro #Yes Bank

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaa ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: ...

Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisa ...

Restaurants in Bengal Find 'Sweet Spot' in Elections

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm at Amsterdam Airport Over No ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Find out why HDFC Securities is bringing back Tata Motors under covera ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.