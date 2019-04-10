D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors jumps 4%; HDFC Bank drags, volatility spikes 3%

The Indian benchmark indices including Sensex and Nifty continues trading in the red with Nifty50 down 3 points trading at 11,669 while the Sensex shed 37 points and is trading at 38,901.

Nifty Realty continues to outperform the broader indices, up over 2 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 11 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Pharma stocks have extended the morning gains led by Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

Bank Nifty is trading in the red dragged by HDFC Bank which is down over 1 percent on reports of private equity giant KKR & Co offloading 0.42 percent stake in the private lender.

According to a report in The Economic Times, KKR will sell 1.14 crore shares of India's second largest private bank through a block deal.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Tata Motors which jumped 4 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, 3M India, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra and Biocon while PNB Housing, PAGE Industries, LIC Housing and Adani Enterprises are the top losers.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Genesys International which spiked 16 percent followed by Vikas EcoTech, Apollo Micro Systems and Indiabulls Real Estate while the top losers are Kushal, Reliance Communications and Mercator.

India VIX spiked 3.16 percent at 20.92 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank while Hindalco Industries, HDFC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and TCS are the top losers.

The most active stocks are HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Info Edge (India), Spacenet Enterprises, Seamec, Tanla Solutions and Bil Energy Systems hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, SRS, Mercator, Khaitan Electricals and C & C Constructions hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 936 stocks advanced and 749 declined while 400 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,231 stocks advanced, 1,061 declined and 180 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.