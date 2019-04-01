D-Street Buzz: Tata Motors ends 7% higher, RIL hits 52-week high

The Indian stock market ended the session positively but closed off day's high with Sensex ending 164 points higher while the Nifty added 45 points, trading at 11,669.

Nifty Metal closed 2 percent higher led by gains from Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper and Jindal Steel & Power.

PSU banks ended the session on a positive note. The top gainers were Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India.

From the realty space, DLF closed 3 percent lower followed by Prestige Estates and Sobha.

Zee Entertainment that shed 3 percent followed by Jagran Prakashan, INOX Leisure and DB Corp were the top losers from the media space.

From the FMCG space, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, United Spirits and GSK Consumer were the top losers.

The biggest volume shakers and movers were Syngene International traded with volumes of 509,856 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,603 shares, an increase of 19,485.74 percent. The stock saw a spurt in volume by more than 167.77 times.

ILandFS Transportation Networks traded with volumes of 1,062,704 shares, compared to its five day average of 54,856 shares, an increase of 1,837.26 percent.

Mahanagar Gas traded with volumes of 555,715 shares, compared to its five day average of 32,713 shares, an increase of 1,598.78 percent.

JK Lakshmi Cement traded with volumes of 42,030 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,069 shares, an increase of 1,269.59 percent.

The top Nifty gainers included Tata Motors that ended 7 percent higher followed by Hindalco Industries, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Maruti Suzuki while Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, CPSE ETF, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ACC, Future Lifestyle, Havells India, Pidilite Industries, Petronet LNG, HeidelbergCement and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,253 stocks advanced and 536 declined while 318 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,698 stocks advanced, 905 declined and 172 remained unchanged.

