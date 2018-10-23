D-Street Buzz: Sun Pharma, Wipro fall 4-5%; Asian Paints down 5%, IndusInd Bank most active

The Indian stock market has extended the morning loses in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 shedding 138 points, trading at 10,107 while the Sensex is down 380 points at 33,754.

Nifty IT is down over 2 percent dragged by Infibeam, Wipro, Infosys, KPIT Tech and Tata Elxsi.

Pharma stocks are also down with the index shedding 3 percent with loses from Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Media stocks are also weak dragged by Zee Entertainment, EROS International, Sun TV and INOX Leisure.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Max Financial Services, TVS Motor and Oberoi Realty while the top losers include Kansai Nerolac, IIFL Holdings and Biocon.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Tata Teleservices and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The top gainers from NSE include HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank.

The top losers include Asian Paints, Wipro, Grasim Industries, Sun Pharma and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, DHFL and Reliance Industries.

218 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Corp, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, CONCOR, DHFL, Dish TV, IL&FS Transportation, India Cements, Tata Communications, Ujjivan Financial Services, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 351 stocks advancing, 1376 declining and 332 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 621 stocks advanced, 1873 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.