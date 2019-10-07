D-Street Buzz: Sensex, Nifty in the red; IndusInd Bank, L&T among top drag

The Indian market opened flat on October 7 and slipped lower soon even as global sentiment was positive after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The 30-share Sensex fell over 100 points and Nifty touched 11,117 on the downside in early trade.

Around 0925 hours IST, the BSE Sensex was 85 points, or 0.23 percent, down at 37,588, while the NSE Nifty was 46 points, or 0.41 percent, down at 11,129.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hero MotoCorp were trading as the top losers in the Sensex index.

However, Yes Bank traded with healthy gains. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Vedanta also traded in the green.

Most sectoral indices were trading with losses. Auto, capital goods, pharma and industrial indices fell over 1 percent.

BSE Telecom was the only sectoral index that was in the green around that time, thanks to gains in shares of select index majors such as Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Vodafone Idea.