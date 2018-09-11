D-Street Buzz: SBI gains 2% as Nifty PSU bank outperforms; Axis Bank most active, Hathway falls 4%

The Indian stock market continues to remain weak this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 30 points and is trading at 11,407 while the Sensex is trading lower by 102 points at 37,819.

Nifty PSU bank is trading higher by close to 1.5 percent led by Allahabad Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Union Bank of India.

However, the FMCG space is the biggest drag, down 2 percent with loses from ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Consumer, Dabur India and Britannia Industries.

Selective media stocks are down led by DEN Networks, Hathway Cable, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment. However, stocks like Network18, TV18 Broadcast and EROS International Media are trading in the green.

From the BSE smallcap space, AllSec Technologies zoomed 17 percent followed by Asahi Songwon, Taj GVK and Flexituff International among others while Usha Martin shed 8 percent.

SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and HPCL are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

The top losers are ITC, Titan Company, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel and Power Grid.

The top BSE gainers include Redington India, Kwality, MMTC, Pfizer and PC Jeweller among others.

The top losers include names like Max Financial Services, Ashoka Buildcon, Tata Steel, Shankara Building Products and Navkar Corp among others.

GSK Pharma, Mahindra CIE, Mindtree, Suven Life Sciences and Albert David among others are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 61 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Balmer Lawrie, Bharat Electronics, GIC Housing, BPCL, Jaiprakash Associates, Snowman Logistics, Sun TV Network, Videocon Industries and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 777 stocks advancing, 884 declining and 402 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1169 stocks advanced, 1265 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.