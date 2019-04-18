D-Street Buzz: RIL, Tata Motors jump 2% each, Bharti Airtel down 3%; Indigo hits new 52-week high

Benchmark indices are off the high point of the day after Nifty and Bank Nifty hit record high. Nifty50 is down 34 points, trading at 11,752, while the Sensex shed 89 points and is trading at 39,186.

Nifty Realty is the underperforming sector, down close to 3 percent dragged by Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, DLF, Sobha and Unitech.

PSU Banks are also down with loses from Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of India.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the red led by Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Jindal Stainless.

From the infra space, Bharti Airtel is down 3 percent while Bharti Infratel, CG Power, IRB Infra, NBCC, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and GMR Infra are the other losers.

From the aviation space, Interglobe Aviation jumped 2 percent while SpiceJet spiked 8 percent. However, Jet Airways crashed 27 percent after the company decided to shut all operations temporarily.

India VIX jumped 5.49 percent at 22.88 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints while Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, Vedanta and Hindalco are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, PC Jeweller, Interglobe Aviation, Wipro and Tata Motors.

ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, MT Educare and Seamec hit 52-week high on NSE while Jet Airways, Lloyds Steels, Mercator, Natco Pharma, Reliance Communications and Reliance Power hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 426 stocks advanced and 1,227 declined while 435 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 636 stocks advanced, 1,387 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

