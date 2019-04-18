App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: RIL, Tata Motors jump 2% each, Bharti Airtel down 3%; Indigo hits new 52-week high

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints while Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, Vedanta and Hindalco are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices are off the high point of the day after Nifty and Bank Nifty hit record high. Nifty50 is down 34 points, trading at 11,752, while the Sensex shed 89 points and is trading at 39,186.

Nifty Realty is the underperforming sector, down close to 3 percent dragged by Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, DLF, Sobha and Unitech.

PSU Banks are also down with loses from Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of India.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the red led by Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Jindal Stainless.

related news

From the infra space, Bharti Airtel is down 3 percent while Bharti Infratel, CG Power, IRB Infra, NBCC, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and GMR Infra are the other losers.

From the aviation space, Interglobe Aviation jumped 2 percent while SpiceJet spiked 8 percent. However, Jet Airways crashed 27 percent after the company decided to shut all operations temporarily.

India VIX jumped 5.49 percent at 22.88 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints while Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, Vedanta and Hindalco are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, PC Jeweller, Interglobe Aviation, Wipro and Tata Motors.

ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, MT Educare and Seamec hit 52-week high on NSE while Jet Airways, Lloyds Steels, Mercator, Natco Pharma, Reliance Communications and Reliance Power hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 426 stocks advanced and 1,227 declined while 435 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 636 stocks advanced, 1,387 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:53 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #Interglobe Aviation #NSE #Reliance Industries #Sensex #Tata Motors

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Jolts East Taiwan, No Casualties Reported

These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update, Is Your Phone ...

Release of Long-awaited Mueller Report on Russia a Watershed Moment fo ...

Manchester United Beat Aston Villa to Secure Promotion to Women’s Su ...

Elections 2019: Raj Babbar Confident Of Congress And It's Allies Will ...

WATCH | Rohit is Bound to Come Good: Gavaskar

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five Delhi vs Mumbai Encounters

Assassin’s Creed 'Unity' Game For Free, Ubisoft Donates €500,000 t ...

IPL 2019 | Eager Pupil Shaw Has Quiet Dinner With Mentor Tendulkar

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fair polls impossible with Yogi's actions, s ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about d ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and We ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.