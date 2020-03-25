D-Street Buzz: RIL, Maruti shares jump 6%; YES Bank at lower circuit, ITC top loser

Indian markets has been volatile on March 25 as fear of coronavirus continues to spook investors. Sensex is down 102.11 points or 0.38 percent at 26571.92, and the Nifty shed 19.85 points at 7781.20.

Banks and IT stocks drag the market with Bank Nifty shedding over a percent. The top losers included YES Bank which hit lower circuit even as ICRA upgrades the stock's financial instruments. The other losers are ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and RBL Bank.

Among the IT names, Infosys and HCL Tech are down 4 percent each followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Mindtree.

However, NIIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Hexaware Tech are trading in the green.

Nifty Energy outperformed, gaining over a percent. Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was trading up 75 cents, or 2.8 percent, at USD 27.90 a barrel after rising to a high of USD 28.29, a Reuters report said.

The top gainer is Reliance Industries which spiked over 6 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 65.57 times. It was trading with volumes of 116,435,682 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,324,785 shares, an increase of 8,689.02 percent.

India VIX is down 2.38 percent and is trading at 81.62 level.

The top gainers include Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries which jumped over 6 percent each followed by Nestle India, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra while the top losers are ITC, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys.

