you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: RIL, Indiabulls Housing zoom 12% each; Asian Paints hits 52-week high, Airtel drags

The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which zoomed 12 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment and BPCL while the top losers are Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note with Nifty down 17 points to 11,092 while the Sensex shed 78 points to 37,503.22.

Nifty Energy is the outperforming sector, up over 3 percent led by Reliance Industries which zoomed 12 percent followed by BPCL, GAIL India and ONGC.

Nifty Infra shed over 2 percent dragged by Bharti Airtel which is down over 6 percent followed by Bharat Heavy Electricals, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and Vodafone Idea.

Hathway Cable zoomed 20 percent followed by DEN Networks, Network18, TV18 Broadcast, Jagran Prakashan and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers from the media space.

India VIX is up 0.49 percent and is trading at 16.34.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Asian Paints, Berger Paints, GSPL and Pidilite Industries have hit 52-week high on BSE.

104 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including BHEL, Britannia Industries, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Sun TV, Cipla, Tata Power, Tata Steel and Corporation Bank among others.

746 stocks advanced and 915 declined while 439 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 920 stocks advanced, 985 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

