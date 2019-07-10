App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks slip led by DLF, Oberoi Realty; Bajaj Finance down 4%

625 stocks advanced and 1111 declined while 345 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 909 stocks advanced, 1472 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the red with Nifty down 50 points and is trading at 11,505 level while the Sensex shed 142 points and is trading at 38,588 level.

Nifty Realty is down 1.5 percent dragged by DLF, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and Sobha.

From the PSU Banking space, the top losers are PNB, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and State Bank of India.

Nifty Infra is down over a percent dragged by Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power, CG Power, NCC, NBCC, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Infra, Tata Power and Siemens.

India VIX is down 0.29 percent and is trading at 13.65 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro while the top losers are Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel and BPCL.

The most active stocks are TCS, Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company and ICICI Bank.

173 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Capital Trust, Tourism Finance, KPIT Technologies, GSS Infotech, McNally Bharat Engineering, McLeod Russel, SITI Networks, Tata Motors (DVR), Chennai Petro, Hindustan Zinc, G M Breweries, MMTC and Sun TV Network among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 03:16 pm

