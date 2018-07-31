D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks shine with HDIL up 8%; RIL hits new record high; Interglobe Aviation tanks 10%

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Sensex trading lower by 53 points at 37,441 while the Nifty has shed 16 points and is trading at 11,304.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector which added 2 percent led by HDIL which zoomed 8 percent while DLF added 4 percent. The other gainers included names like Sobha, Unitech, Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Individual midcap names are also buzzing this morning with IFCI adding 5 percent while Indraprastha Gas gained 4 percent.

Interglobe Aviation is down 10 percent from the Nifty infra space while Idea Cellular shed 3 percent followed by NBCC.

From the IT space, Tech Mahindra jumped 3 percent while HCL Tech added 1 percent. Mindtree and Tata Elxsi are the other gainers.

Nifty PSU bank is down 1 percent dragged by Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, NTPC, HCL Tech and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Axis Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

The top losers included names like Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, HPCL, BPCL and IOC.

From the BSE smallcap space, MT Educare zoomed 16 percent followed by Indo Solar which jumped 10 percent. HDIL and Rattan India Infra are the other gainers.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like HDIL, IFCI, Kwality, Shree Cements and Reliance Naval.

The top losers are Interglobe Aviation, Can Fin Homes, Tata Steel, Chennai Petroleum and Sharda Crop.

Dabur India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Sanofi India are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 24 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra, Interglobe Aviation, Mcleod Russel and TVS Motor among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 778 stocks advancing, 802 declining and 480 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 900 stocks advanced, 824 declined and 86 remained unchanged.

