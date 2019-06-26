D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks shine led by DLF; YES Bank gains, Bharti Airtel slips

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with Nifty up 35 points at 11,832 while the Sensex gained 117 points and is trading at 39,553 level.

Realty stocks are buzzing in this afternoon session led by DLF which jumped close to 4 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Unitech and Sobha.

Pharma stocks continue to trade in the green, the top gainers are Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Glenmark Pharma.

From the metal space, the top gainer are Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, NMDC and SAIL.

Selective banking names are trading on a positive note led by ICICI Bank which hit record high followed by HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank.

India VIX is marginally down 0.07 percent and is trading at 15.00 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports and YES Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, BPCL, Britannia Industries, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

SBI Life Insurance, V-Guard Industries, Power Grid, Container Corp, Torrent Power, Nestle India, PFC, REC, ICICI Bank and Voltas have hit 52-week high on BSE.

Reliance Infrastructure shares shot up 15 percent intraday on June 26 on receiving big EPC contract to build Versova-Bandra Sea Link in Mumbai.

The stock rallied 37 percent in last five trading sessions. It was quoting at Rs 58.80, up Rs 6.90, or 13.29 percent on the BSE at 1227 hours IST.

186 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros Media, McNally Bharat, Sunil Hitech, Mangalam Drugs, Reliance Communications, Gammon Infra and Mercator among others.

1007 stocks advanced and 659 declined while 417 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1154 stocks advanced, 787 declined and 102 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.