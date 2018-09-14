D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks rally led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Maruti gains 2%, IT drags

The Indian stock market is trading on a handsome note this Friday morning with the Nifty50 up 74 points and is trading at 11,444 while the Sensex is trading higher by 213 points at 37,931.

The realty sector is outperforming, up over 2 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, HDIL, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

Auto stocks are also buzzing with gains from Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty PSU bank is up close a 2 percent led by Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India among others.

BPCL and HPCL have added 3 percent each while Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC are the other gainers from the oil & gas space. Reliance Industries is up close to a percent.

From the Nifty infra space, Interglobe Aviation jumped over 2 percent while BHEL, Adani Ports, Adani Power, NBCC, NCC, Power Grid, Siemens and Tata Power are the other gainers.

Metal stocks are also shining led by Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and SAIL.

However, IT stocks are down this Friday morning dragged by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mindtree, KPIT Tech, HCL Tech and Wipro.

From the BSE smallcap space, Avadh Sugar, Usha Martin and Uttam Sugar zoomed over 13 percent each followed by RCF, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Sakthi Sugars.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Power Grid, BPCL, HPCL and IOC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, TCS and Sun Pharma.

The top BSE gainers include RCF, Tata Steel, Intellect Design, JP Associates and Jindal Steel & Power.

Monnet Ispat, Intellect Design are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday morning.

On the other hand, 37 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Gammon Infra, IL& FS Transport and Snowman Logistics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1247 stocks advancing, 330 declining and 476 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1389 stocks advanced, 375 declined and 80 remained unchanged.

