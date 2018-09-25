D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks plunge with Indiabulls Real Estate down 13%; Biocon hits new 52-week high

The Indian stock market continues to trade on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 is up 14 points and is trading at 10,981 while the Sensex is trading higher by 135 points at 36,440.

Nifty realty has plunged over 5 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked 18 percent followed by DLF, HDIL, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and Unitech.

Oil & gas stocks are also weak with loses from GAIL India, HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

Nifty pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 1.5 percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Lupin.

HDFC Life is up 5 percent followed by Biocon, Balrampur Chini and Allcargo Logistics. The top loser is Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) which is crashed 25 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate and IFCI are the top movers from BSE Sensex.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering zoomed 11 percent while sugar stocks including Uttam Sugar and Avadh Sugar are the other gainers.

The top NSE gainers include names like HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs and Hindustan Unilever.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, GAIL India, Power Grid and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

The top gainers from BSE are HDFC Life Insurance, Balrampur Chini, Biocon and M&M Financial Services.

The top losers include names like DHFL, Indiabulls Real Estate, IFCI, Indian Bank and Vakrangee.

HCL Tech, Monnet Ispat, Biocon and Electrosteel Steels are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 376 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Atul Auto, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Can Fin Homes, Castrol, Eicher Motors, Engineers India, Vodafone Idea, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, OBC and Reliance Infra among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 494 stocks advancing, 1248 declining and 310 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 819 stocks advanced, 1798 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.