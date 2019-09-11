D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks outshine led by Godrej Properties; YES Bank, Tata Motors jump 6-8%

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Sensex up 138 points at 37,284 mark while the Nifty gained 36 points and is trading at 11,039 level.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up over 2.5 percent led by Godrej Properties, DLF, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Oberoi Realty.

Auto stocks are also on a roll, the top gainers are Tata Motors which spiked over 7 percent followed by Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors DVR, Bajaj Auto, Bosch and Exide Industries.

Metal stocks are also shining led by JSPL, Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

However, Nifty IT is down over a percent dragged by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and Oracle Financial Services.

India VIX is down 2.08 percent and is trading at 15.52.

The top Nifty50 gainers include YES Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 36 stocks advanced while 14 declined.

Vinati Organics, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, Bata India, CESC, MCX India and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd hit new 52- week high on the BSE.