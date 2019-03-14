App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks jump led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Sun Pharma up 2%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 761 stocks advancing and 961 declining while 356 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1160 stocks advanced, 1,451 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market continues to stay flat in the afternoon session on March 14 with Nifty down 1 point, trading at 11,340, and Sensex up 52 points, trading at 37,804.

Media stocks were buzzing in this afternoon session with gains from DEN Networks, Dish TV, Network18, PVR and Zee Entertainment.

From the pharma space, the top gainers were Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs and Piramal Enterprises.

Nifty Realty jumped 2 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates and Sunteck Realty.

Selective metal stocks were also buzzing led by Tata Steel, Vedanta, Welspun Corp and Coal India.

Nifty Bank was trading in the green led by IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Nifty Energy was also trading on a positive note led by NTPC, Reliance Industries, ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation.

Nifty IT was down over half a percent dragged by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Birla Soft.

The S&P BSE Consumer Durables sector was down half a percent dragged by Titan Company, Symphony and Whirlpool.

The top Nifty gainers included YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel while the top losers included UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and HPCL.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Just Dial, YES Bank and HDFC.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Godfrey Phillips, Karnataka Bank, Muthoot Finance and UPL have hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications and Alkem Laboratories hit 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 761 stocks advancing and 961 declining while 356 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,160 stocks advanced, 1,451 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Tech #Indiabulls Real Estate #Nifty #Sensex #Sun pharma

