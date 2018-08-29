App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain with HDIL up 8%; midcaps trade in green, Camlin Fin Sciences tanks 18%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 899 stocks advancing, 786 declining and 384 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1282 stocks advanced, 1205 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

The India benchmark indices continues to trade flat this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 7 points at 11,731 while the Sensex is down 3 points at 38,893.

The Nifty midcap index is up 1 percent led by IFCI, GMR Infra, Biocon, India Cements, Jain Irrigation, Power Finance, Reliance Infra and Indraprastha Gas among others.

The PSU bank index gained 1.5 percent led by stocks like Canara BankBank of Baroda, Bank of India and Union Bank of India which added 2 percent each. State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank also managed to add a percent each.

Individual metal stocks are shining in the afternoon session led by JSW Steel which jumped 7 percent while Jindal Steel and Power, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta are the other gainers.

Nifty Realty has added over a percent with gains from Indiabulls Real Estate which spiked 6 percent followed by HDIL, Sobha and DLF.

UPL, YES Bank, State Bank of India, ONGC and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank.

The top losers include Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finserv.

The top BSE gainers are HDIL, JSW Steel, Future Consumer, Indiabulls Real Estate and TTK Prestige.

The top losers are Kwality, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Communications, Sadbhav Engineering and APL Apollo.

From the BSE smallcap space, Camlin Fine Sciences is the top losers which shed over 18 percent followed by IL&FS Investment.

37 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis Bank, Bata India, Havells India, JSW Steel, Pfizer, RBL Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Transport Corporation of India among others.

On the other hand, 55 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BGR Energy, eClerx Services, Gammon Infra, Unitech, Videocon Industries and Camlin Fine Sciences among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 12:55 pm

