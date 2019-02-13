D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Sobha; ITC jumps 2%, Ashok Leyland hits new 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green in this Wednesday morning session with the Nifty50 trading higher by 34 points, at 10,865 while the Sensex added 142 points and was trading at 36,296 mark.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties and Brigade Enterprises.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers were ITC which jumped over 2 percent followed by Jubilant Food, United Breweries, Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Industries.

Selective pharma stocks were trading in the green led by Sun Pharma which was up 2 percent followed by Divis Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, ITC, Adani Ports and HDFC while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, HPCL, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Hero Moto, Bata India, Axis Bank and HDFC.

Aavas Financiers and Bata India have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

94 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Castex Technologies, CG Power, Dena Bank, Indo Count Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Mahindra & Mahindra, Punj Lloyd, Rallis India and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 890 stocks advancing and 676 declining while 481 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 888 stocks advanced, 739 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

