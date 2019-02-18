D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Prestige Estates; Bharti Infratel jumps 3%, YES Bank most active

The Indian stock market has further slipped into the red in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 falling 55 points, trading at 10669 while the Sensex was down 181 points and was trading at 35,627 mark.

Nifty Energy shed 1 percent with loses from HPCL and Reliance Industries which were down over 1.5 percent followed by GAIL India, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Selective FMCG stocks were trading lower led by Godrej Consumer, HUL, ITC, GSK Consumer, Godrej Industries and Marico.

From the IT space, the top losers were KPIT Tech which plunged 12 percent followed by Oracle Financial Services, HCL Tech, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Wipro.

From the Nifty Infra space, the top gainers were Bharti Infratel which jumped 3 percent followed by Reliance Communications, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Tata Communications, Vodafone Idea and Voltas.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Infratel which jumped close to 4 percent followed by ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel while the top losers included YES Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, Coal India, and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, TCS and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bata India and Tech Mahindra have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

276 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, Andhra Bank, Arvind, Ashok Leyland, Firstsource Solutions, Global Offshore, Mahindra Lifespace, Mercator, MRF, Natco Pharma, Natco Pharma, Unitech and Vijaya Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 577 stocks advancing and 1096 declining while 404 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 807 stocks advanced, 1515 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.