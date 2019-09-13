D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Oberoi Realty; Titan shines, PSU banks drag

Benchmark indices continues to remain under pressure trading on a flat to negative note with Sensex down 4 points at 37,099 mark while the Nifty shed 7 points and is trading at 10,975 level.

The auto index is the outperforming sector, up half a percent led by Motherson Sumi, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

Real estate stocks are also buzzing led by Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, DLF and Prestige Estates among others.

Selective IT stocks are trading on a positive note led by HCL Tech, Oracle Financial Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Nifty PSU Bank shed close to 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, PNB and State Bank of India.

Pharma stocks are also dragging the market, the top losers are Piramal Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs and Cipla among others.

India VIX is marginally up 0.07 percent and is trading at 14.91.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India.

Among the Nifty50 names, 22 stocks advanced while 27 declined while 1 stock remained unchanged.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estate hit new 52- week high on the NSE.