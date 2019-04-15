D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Oberoi Realty; Tata Motors jumps 4%, Infosys falls

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty50 up 15 points, trading at 11,658, while the Sensex gained 57 points and is trading at 38,824.

Nifty Metal added over a percent led by APL Apollo, SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, NALCO, JSPL and Coal India.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Godrej Properties and DLF.

Selective auto stocks are also buzzing led by Tata Motors which spiked 4 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Exide Industries and Bharat Forge.

From the oil & gas space, GAIL India, HPCL, BPCL, ONGC and Reliance Industries are trading in the red.

Selective pharma stocks are also down with loses from Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Labs.

India VIX spiked 5.57 percent at 22.17 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Coal India, TCS, Vedanta and HCL Tech while Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, GAIL India and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks are Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, PC Jeweller and Metropolis.

AstraZeneca Pharma, Gillette India, Honeywell Automation, Seamec and Zodiac Clothing hit 52-week high on NSE while Ballarpur Industries, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Vardhman Polytex hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,112 stocks advanced and 476 declined while 496 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,182 stocks advanced, 615 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

