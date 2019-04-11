D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Bharti Airtel rises, Infosys drags

The Indian stock market including Sensex and Nifty is trading on a flat to positive note with Nifty50 up 10 points trading at 11,593 while the Sensex gained 44 points and is trading at 38,629.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 4 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Sobha and Brigade Enterprises.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Motherson Sumi Systems and Bharat Forge.

Selective oil & gas stocks are trading in the green led by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

India VIX is down 1.47 percent at 20.82 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include IOC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Asian Paints, BPCL and Bharti Airtel while Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla and Adani Ports are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, Tata Motors, TCS, Indiabulls Real Estate and HDFC Bank.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Siemens, Spacenet Enterprises and Tanla Solutions hit 52-week high on NSE while Mercator, Reliance Communications and Gyscoal Alloys hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 973 stocks advanced and 511 declined while 561 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 726 stocks advanced, 475 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

