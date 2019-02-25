D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Godrej Properties; JSW Steel up 2%, Wipro hits new 52-week high

Following ease of tension between US and China related to the trade war, the Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex and the Nifty have been trading on a positive note following Asian cues with the Nifty50 up 23 points, trading at 10815 while the Sensex was up 124 points and was trading at 35,996 mark.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by gains from Unitech, Sunteck Realty, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate and DLF.

Metal stocks were also shining led by JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Welspun Corp, Jindal Stainless and Hindalco Industries.

Selective auto stocks were buzzing with gains from Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Hero MotoCorp, Bosch and Amara Raja Batteries.

However, Nifty Infra was down over a percent dragged by Adani Power and Adani Ports which shed over 5 percent each followed by NHPC, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, IRB Infra, Reliance Communications and Power Grid.

The top gainers from NSE included JSW Steel, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, UPL and Tata Steel while the top losers included Adani Ports, NTPC, HPCL, BPCL and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank and ITC.

Wipro, UPL, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bata India, Dhampur Sugar and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

26 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Amtek Auto, Bhartiya International, Fedders Electric, Lakshmi Energy and Nagarjuna Oil among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 976 stocks advancing and 574 declining while 512 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 917 stocks advanced, 575 declined and 99 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market news, click here