D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks fall with Indiabulls Real Estate down 18%; DHFL crashes 40%, oil & gas stocks gain

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex and the Nifty have turned red this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 165 points and is trading at 11,069 while the Sensex has plunged 500 points at 36,621.

Nifty realty is down 4.5 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked 18 percent while HDIL, DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Unitech are the other losers

The Nifty midcap index tanked over 3 percent dragged by JP Associates, GMR Infra, CESC, Karnataka Bank, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Siemens and CG Power among others.

Bank Nifty is down 2.5 percent with loses from Punjab National Bank which tanked 7 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC Bank.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank is up 1 percent while YES Bank plunged 27 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shortened Rana Kapoor's term as CEO and Managing Director, thereby hitting fresh 52-week high.

Auto stocks are also trading in the red led by Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors.

However, oil & gas stocks are also buzzing led by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, Central Bank of India plunged 20 percent followed by Reliance Communications and Wockhardt which are down 9-10 percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, Dewan Housing Finance crashed 40 percent followed by GPT Infra, IL&FS Transport, Indiabulls Real Estate and Infibeam.

The top NSE gainers include names like IOC, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco Industries, ITC and HPCL.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, UPL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, DHFL, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki.

The top gainers from BSE are Oil India, Navkar Corp, Max India, IOC and Rajesh Exports.

The top losers include names like DHFL, YES Bank, Infibeam, Central Bank of India Indiabulls Real Estate.

Monnet Ispat, Deepak Nitrite, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro and JSW Steel are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, 380 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, CESC, DHFL, EROS International, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Electronics, BGR Energy, Gammon Infra, Jet Airways and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 214 stocks advancing, 1571 declining and 279 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 438 stocks advanced, 2206 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.