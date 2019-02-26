D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks fall the most led by Indiabulls Real Estate; TCS gains, ICICI Bank falls

Amid reports of IAF jets bombing terrorist targets across the line of control in Pakistan the Indian stock market were under pressure with the Nifty50 down 79 points, trading at 10800 while the Sensex shed 280 points and was trading at 35,932 mark.

Nifty Realty was the underperforming sector, down over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sunteck Realty, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty and DLF.

From the PSU banking space, the top losers were PNB< Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of India.

From the midcap space, the top losers were Apollo Hospitals, DHFL, Cummins India, Dish TV, Glenmark Pharma, NBCC, Ramco Cements and Tata Global Beverage among others.

The top gainers from NSE included Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bharti Infratel, Coal India and Tata Motors while the top losers included YES Bank, Hero Moto, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel and Vedanta.

The most active stocks were TCS, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki.

Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

35 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Arvind, LT Foods, Advanced Enzyme, Gujarat Pipavav Port and TVS Motor Company among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 275 stocks advancing and 1300 declining while 461 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 316 stocks advanced, 1204 declined and 61 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.