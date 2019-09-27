D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks fall, Indiabulls Real Estate tanks 7%; Bajaj twins rise

Benchmark indices continues trading in the red with BSE Sensex down 182 points to 38,807 while the Nifty50 shed 64 points to 11,506.

Nifty Realty shed over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked over 7 percent followed by Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and Sunteck Realty.

Metal stocks continue to drag, the top losers are Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper and Coal India.

The top losers from the auto space included Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra.

India VIX is down 0.73 percent and is trading at 16.22 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include ITC, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are Vedanta, YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors and ONGC.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 13 stocks advanced while 36 declined and 1 stock remained unchanged.

Manappuram Finance, Capri Global, Cholamandalam Investment, Tata Global Beverage, Siemens, Bajaj Finance and Berger Paints have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

162 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Strides Shasun, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma and Syndicate Bank among others.