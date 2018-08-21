App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks drag with HDIL & DLF down 3%; Kajaria Ceramics jumps 9%, RIL hits fresh record high

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 844 stocks advancing, 838 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1210 stocks advanced, 1242 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade flat this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty up 3 points and trading at 11,554. The Sensex on the other hand shed 6 points and is trading at 38,272.

Nifty IT is up close to a percent led by Tech Mahindra which jumped close to 3 percent followed by Wipro, HCL Tech and Mindtree.

Nifty energy also added half a percent with gains from Reliance Industries which added 1 percent while GAIL India and ONGC are the other gainers.

On the other hand, realty stocks are trading lower dragged by DLFHDIL and Unitech which shed 3-4 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty.

related news

Tech Mahindra, UPL, Coal India, Wipro and HCL Tech are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys and Tata Motors.

The top losers are Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Kajaria Ceramics, CESC, Radico Khaitan, Kwality and HCC.

The top losers include names like Tata Steel, HDIL, DLF, Redington India and Jet Airways.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Divis Labs, ITC, GSK Consumer, NIIT Tech, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries and Varun Beverages are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

On the other hand 28 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 844 stocks advancing, 838 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1210 stocks advanced, 1242 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.