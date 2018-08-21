D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks drag with HDIL & DLF down 3%; Kajaria Ceramics jumps 9%, RIL hits fresh record high

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade flat this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty up 3 points and trading at 11,554. The Sensex on the other hand shed 6 points and is trading at 38,272.

Nifty IT is up close to a percent led by Tech Mahindra which jumped close to 3 percent followed by Wipro, HCL Tech and Mindtree.

Nifty energy also added half a percent with gains from Reliance Industries which added 1 percent while GAIL India and ONGC are the other gainers.

On the other hand, realty stocks are trading lower dragged by DLF, HDIL and Unitech which shed 3-4 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty.

Tech Mahindra, UPL, Coal India, Wipro and HCL Tech are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys and Tata Motors.

The top losers are Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Kajaria Ceramics, CESC, Radico Khaitan, Kwality and HCC.

The top losers include names like Tata Steel, HDIL, DLF, Redington India and Jet Airways.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Divis Labs, ITC, GSK Consumer, NIIT Tech, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries and Varun Beverages are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

On the other hand 28 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 844 stocks advancing, 838 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1210 stocks advanced, 1242 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

