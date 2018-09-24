D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks bleed the most led by HDIL, DLF; weak rupee helps IT stocks outperform

The Indian stock market is yet again witnessing bloodbath with the Nifty50 down over 150 points thereby slipping below the 11,ooo mark while the Sensex is trading lower by 450 points at 36,390.

Nifty realty tanked over 5 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by HDIL which cracked 9 percent followed by DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The auto index is lower by 3.5 percent dragged by Motherson Sumi Systems, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Bank Nifty shed 2 percent as IDFC Bank is trading lower by 4 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank.

From the Nifty infra space, Reliance Communications tanked 8 percent while Reliance Power, Vodafone Idea, NCC, IRB Infra, CG Power and Bharti Airtel are the other losers.

However, IT stocks are up and is outperforming all other sectors led by Infibeam Avenue, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

From the BSE midcap space, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) jumped 10 percent followed by GMR Infra and Indraprastha Gas. On the other hand, Central Bank of India dipped 17 percent this Monday afternoon.

From the smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering, IL&FS Transport, TD Power and Swan Energy are the top gainers.

The top NSE gainers include names like TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, ONGC and Infosys.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

The top gainers from BSE are DHFL, IL&FS Transport, Infibeam, Swan Energy and TCS.

The top losers include names like Central Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial, Tata Steel and HDIL.

Wipro, Monnet Ispat and Delta Magnets are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 279 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Camlin Fine Sciences, Gammon Infrastructure, Allahabad Bank, Godrej Properties, Jet Airways, IFCI, Manappuram Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Unitech and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 220 stocks advancing, 1543 declining and 310 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 425 stocks advanced, 2053 declined and 118 remained unchanged.

