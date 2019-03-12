D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks advance led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Eicher Motors drags

The Indian benchmark indices continue to rally with Nifty jumping 137 points, trading at 11,305, while the Sensex has zoomed 471 points and is trading at 37,525.

Bank Nifty added close to 2 percent led by ICICI Bank that jumped 3 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

Media stocks were also buzzing led by PVR, Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, DEN Networks, Hathway Cable and Network18 among others.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Unitech and Brigade Enterprises.

Infra stocks also traded on a handsome note led by CG Power, Bharti Airtel, Container Corp, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power and Adani Ports.

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Zee Entertainment while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Infosys.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro.

From the midcap space, Escorts jumped over 8 percent, it witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.53 times. The other gainers were Bharat Financial, Dilip Buildcon, Edelweiss Financial, Dilip Buildcon, GSPL, HUDCO, Indian Hotels, NBCC, PNB Housing Finance and Torrent Pharma among others.

28 stocks have hit 52-week high on NSE including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Havells India, Karnataka Bank, Bata India, Titan Company, UPL, Refex Industries, PI Industries, Muthoot Finance, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Godfrey Phillips and Adani Gas.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,225 stocks advancing and 488 declining while 364 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,692 stocks advanced, 960 declined and 141 remained unchanged.

