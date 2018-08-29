D-Street Buzz: Realty, metal stocks outperform with HDIL & JSW Steel up 9%; Intellect Design jumps 14%

The India benchmark indices have turned negative this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 25 points at 11,713 while the Sensex is down 67 points at 38,829.

The Nifty midcap index continues to trade on the positive side and is up over 1 percent led by IFCI, GMR Infra, Biocon, India Cements, Jain Irrigation, Power Finance, Mcleod Russel, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Indraprastha Gas among others.

The PSU bank index gained 1.5 percent led by stocks like Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Individual metal stocks are shining in the afternoon session led by JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Nifty Realty has added close to 2 percent with gains from Indiabulls Real Estate which spiked 6 percent followed by HDIL, Sobha and DLF.

UPL, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, ONGC and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Axis Bank.

The top losers include Coal India, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top BSE gainers are Intellect Design which jumped 13 percent followed by HDIL, JSW Steel, Future Consumer and TTK Prestige.

40 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis Bank, Bata India, Havells India, JSW Steel, Pfizer, RBL Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Transport Corporation of India among others.

On the other hand, 59 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BGR Energy, eClerx Services, Gammon Infra, Unitech, Videocon Industries and Camlin Fine Sciences among others.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.