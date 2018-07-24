D-Street Buzz: Realty, metal gain 3%; smallcap rises 2%, IT stocks down

The benchmark indices continue to trade higher in the afternoon trade with Sensex up by over 130 points at 36,856 and Nifty gains 50 points at 11,136.

Midcap and smallcap have extended their gains with 1.5 percent and 2 percent gain respectively.

Kajaria Ceramics' Q1 net profit was down 7.2 percent at Rs 45.4 crore, while revenue was up 4.6% at Rs 657 crore. The operating profit was down 7.2 percent at Rs 96.8 crore and margin was at 14.7 percent. The share was quoting at Rs 428.65, up Rs 8.15, or 1.94 percent.

Grasim Industries, Hindalco, Indiabulls Housing, UltraTech Cement and Vedanta are the top gainers on the Sensex.

IT index was trading lower by 0.3 percent as stocks like 8K Miles Software, Hexaware, HCL Tech, Infinite Computer, Majesco, Tech Mahindra are down 1-10 percent.

On the other hand, metal stocks have outperform the other sectoral indices with over 3 percent gain.

Meanwhile, BSE realty also trading higher with nearly 3 percent gain. Avenue Supermart, DLF, Godrej Properties, Trent and Aditya Birla Fashion are the top gainers in the space.

Smallcap index up 2 percent as stocks like 63 Moons Tech, A2Z Infra Engg, Action Construction, Ahluwalia, Aksh Optifibre, Alembic are some of the top gainers in the index, which gained more than 5 percent.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1368 stocks advancing, 354 declining and 344 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1832 stocks advanced, 696declined and 131 remained unchanged.