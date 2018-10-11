D-Street Buzz: Realty, banks plunge dragged by SBI, Indiabulls Housing; metals fall, RIL down 3%

It is nightmare on Dalal Street as the Indian stock market is witnessing unprecedented fall on the back of weak global cues and the rupee hitting new record low against the dollar. The Nifty50 has plunged 279 points, trading at 10,181 while the Sensex has crashed over 850 points at 33,888.

Nifty realty witnessed the biggest fall, down over 4 percent dragged by Prestige Estates, Unitech, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Bank Nifty is down over 3 percent as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, PNB, RBL Bank, State Bank of India and YES Bank traded lower by 3-4 percent.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries is down 3.5 percent followed by BPCL.

IT stocks are also in the red despite rupee at record lows dragged by TCS, Infibeam, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, KPIT Tech, Mindtree and HCL Tech.

Nifty metal has also shed 3 percent with loses from JSPL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL among others.

Nifty PSU bank has fallen 4 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

From the BSE midcap space, DHFL is down 8 percent followed by Cholamandalam Investment, Adani Power and IIFL Holdings.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top losers include SMPL Infra which tanked 14 percent followed by Somany Ceramics, Mohota Industries and Emmbi Industries among others.

The top NSE gainers include only ONGC and GAIL India.

The top NSE losers are Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Ventures, Bajaj Finance, TCS and YES Bank.

177 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, Castrol, CG Power, GIC Housing Finance, Hindustan Aeronautics, HUDCO, Jubilant Life Sciences, KEC International, Marico, Motherson Sumi Systems, PNB Housing Finance, NBCC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Sobha, Titagarh Wagons and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 170 stocks advancing, 1391 declining and 464 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 230 stocks advanced, 1379 declined and 42 remained unchanged.

