Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed after RBI keep interest rates unchanged

RBI in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20 has maintained status quo and has kept repo rates unchanged at 5.15 percent. This came in as a shock after most market analyst expected the Central Bank to cut interest rates by 25 bps.

Sensex is down 34.86 points or 0.09 percent at 40815.43, and the Nifty shed 16.90 points and is trading at 12026.30.

Rate-sensitive sectors including Nifty Auto, Bank Nifty and the real estate space are trading in the red following no rate cut by the RBI.

Nifty Auto is down 0.2 percent dragged by Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bosch and Maruti Suzuki.

Bank Nifty shed half a percent dragged by RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank

Nifty Realty is trading on a flat to negative note. The top losers being Phoenix Mills, Sunteck Realty, Mahindra Lifespace, DLF and Brigade Enterprises.

"RBI has finally thrown the ball back in Government’s court to revive the economic engine which has further deteriorated since the last meet. Transmission of interest rates have not happened yet which could be one of the reasons RBI waited to cut rates and nudged the Government and banks to take efforts from their end. Additionally, slightly higher inflationary tendencies might have also led to the pause in rate cut. But, this is a negative for the markets as a rate cut was required to boost risk taking appetite in the economy," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

The CPI inflation projection is revised upwards to 5.1-4.7 percent for H2:2019-20 and 4.0-3.8 percent for H1:2020-21, with risks broadly balanced.

"Today’s status quo on repo rates came as a surprise as consensus was for a 25 bps rate cut. However RBI continues with its accommodative stance given its outlook for moderation in inflation below 4 percent by H1 FY21. The concerns on relatively higher inflation (4.7-5.1 percent) expected in the near term has led to the pause in rate cuts."