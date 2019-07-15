App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU Banks tumble led by Allahabad Bank; DHFL crashes 30%, Infosys rallies

The top gainers from NSE include Infosys which spiked 6 percent followed by Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company and Hero MotoCorp.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat note with Nifty down 2 points at 11,550 level while the Sensex is up 35 points and is trading at 38,771 level in this afternoon session.

Nifty PSU Bank is down 2.8 percent dragged by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Indian Bank.

From the metal space, the top losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc and MOIL.

Close

The midcap index is down 1.5 percent dragged by DHFL which crashed 30 percent followed by Berger Paints, Castrol India, Dish TV, IDFC First Bank, M&M Financial, NBCC, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power among others.

related news

India VIX is up 4.08 percent and is trading at 12.49 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Infosys which spiked 6 percent followed by Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are Infosys, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

209 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Dewan Housing Finance, MT Educare, CG Power, Sunil Hitech, Tata Elxsi, Deepak Fertilizers, eClerx Services, JBF Industries and Castrol India among others.

570 stocks advanced and 1100 declined while 424 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 784 stocks advanced, 1279 declined and 137 remained unchanged.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.