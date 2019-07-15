D-Street Buzz: PSU Banks tumble led by Allahabad Bank; DHFL crashes 30%, Infosys rallies

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat note with Nifty down 2 points at 11,550 level while the Sensex is up 35 points and is trading at 38,771 level in this afternoon session.

Nifty PSU Bank is down 2.8 percent dragged by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Indian Bank.

From the metal space, the top losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc and MOIL.

The midcap index is down 1.5 percent dragged by DHFL which crashed 30 percent followed by Berger Paints, Castrol India, Dish TV, IDFC First Bank, M&M Financial, NBCC, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power among others.

India VIX is up 4.08 percent and is trading at 12.49 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Infosys which spiked 6 percent followed by Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are Infosys, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

209 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Dewan Housing Finance, MT Educare, CG Power, Sunil Hitech, Tata Elxsi, Deepak Fertilizers, eClerx Services, JBF Industries and Castrol India among others.

570 stocks advanced and 1100 declined while 424 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 784 stocks advanced, 1279 declined and 137 remained unchanged.