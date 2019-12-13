D- Street Buzz: PSU banks surge on likely resolution of 4 NPA cases; Indiabulls Housing most active

The Indian stock market continues trading on a robust note with Sensex up 389.73 points or 0.96 percent at 40971.44 while the Nifty jumped 101.70 points at 12073.50.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 3 percent led by Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, OBC, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

PSU banks gained the most on December 13 amid media reports which suggested that banks are likely to get payments from Essar Steel resolution this month.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes to the insolvency law, including a provision to ring-fence successful resolution applicants from criminal proceedings with regard to offences committed by previous promoters of a company.

Metal stocks continue to shine following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years.

The top gainers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, SAIL, Hindustan Copper and MOIL.

From the IT space, the top gainers are Tata Consultancy Services, Mindtree, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Vedanta, Coal India, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Hindalco Industries while the top losers include Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment and Britannia Industries.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, TCS, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

The Finance Minister of India is to address media later today and the market is expecting some fresh government measures to address the slowdown in the economy.