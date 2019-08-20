D-Street Buzz: PSU banks slip led by BoB; Britannia hits 52-week low, Infosys, TCS gain

Benchmark indices remained volatile with the Sensex shedding 89 points to 37,312 and the Nifty is lower by 39 points to 11,014.

Nifty PSU Bank is down over 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

The midcap index shed a percent, the top losers being DHFL which is down over 6 percent followed by Century Textiles, Dish TV, Federal Bank, GMR Infra, M&M Financial Services, NBCC and SRF among others.

From the metal space, the top losers are Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, SAIL, Coal India, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Copper.

However, Nifty IT is the outperforming sector after rupee remained weak against the US dollar. The top gainers are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Mindtree and HCL Tech.

Selective auto stocks are trading in the green led by Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp.

India VIX marginally up 0.72 percent and is trading at 16.87.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Bharti Infratel and Maruti Suzuki while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Britannia Industries.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

180 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including NCC, NBCC, SAIL, Britannia Industries, BHEL and Cummins India among others.

528 stocks advanced and 1151 declined while 428 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 688 stocks advanced, 1267 declined and 125 remained unchanged.