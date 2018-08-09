App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks rally led by Union Bank, PNB; DLF, ICICI Bank jump 3-4%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 929 stocks advancing, 749 declining and 393 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1328 stocks advanced, 1138 declined and 118 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

After hitting record highs in the morning trade, the Indian benchmark indices continues to trade strong with Sensex at 38,037, up 150 points while Nifty50 is trading at 11,481, up 31 points.

Nifty PSU bank jumped close to 3 percent led by stocks like Union Bank of India which spiked 4 percent while Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and State Bank of India added 2-3 percent.

Realty stocks are also buzzing this Thursday afternoon with DLF adding 3 percent followed by HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Unitech and Prestige Estates.

From the private banking space, ICICI Bank zoomed 4 percent while Axis Bank added close to 3 percent.

Selective midcap stocks are up with Reliance Communications and NALCO adding 6 percent each followed by Adani Power, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and L&T Finance Holdings.

From the BSE smallcap space, Stylam Industries zoomed 20 percent and Kokuyo Camlin is up 15 percent.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Bharti Infratel and Coal India are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Lupin and Reliance Industries.

Share price of Selan Exploration Technology continues to trade higher, up 5 percent as investor Dolly Khanna has purchased over 1 lakh shares of the company.

Bajaj Finance, Exide Industries, Havells India, HOEC, IPCA Labs, Info Edge, NELCO, Nestle India, Selan Exploration and VIP Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Aug 9, 2018 12:45 pm

