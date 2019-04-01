D-Street Buzz: PSU banks rally led by PNB; Tata Motors jumps 5%

The Indian benchmark indices have gained in the morning trade with Sensex hitting record highs while the Nifty flirting with its all-time high. Nifty50 is up 64 points, trading at 11,688 while the Sensex has jumped 258 points, trading at 38,931.

Bank Nifty recorded yet another record high led by gains from Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank and Federal Bank among others.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers are Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and OBC.

Nifty Auto added over a percent with gains from Tata Motors that jumped 5 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

Metal stocks are also buzzing led by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

From the infra space, the top gainers are BHEL, Bharti Airtel, Engineers India, IRB Infra, Tata Power, NHPC, NTPC and Voltas.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, GAIL India and Tata Steel while Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, UPL and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the top losers.

The most active stocks are CPSE ETF, Indiabulls Housing, SRF, Maruti and Tata Motors.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ACC, Future Lifestyle, Havells India, Pidilite Industries, Petronet LNG and Varun Beverages have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,317 stocks advancing and 381 declining while 402 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,639 stocks advanced, 548 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

