App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: PSU banks rally led by PNB; Tata Motors jumps 5%

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,317 stocks advancing and 381 declining while 402 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,639 stocks advanced, 548 declined and 123 remained unchanged

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have gained in the morning trade with Sensex hitting record highs while the Nifty flirting with its all-time high. Nifty50 is up 64 points, trading at 11,688 while the Sensex has jumped 258 points, trading at 38,931.

Bank Nifty recorded yet another record high led by gains from Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank and Federal Bank among others.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers are Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and OBC.

Nifty Auto added over a  percent with gains from Tata Motors that jumped 5 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres.

related news

Metal stocks are also buzzing led by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

From the infra space, the top gainers are BHEL, Bharti Airtel, Engineers India, IRB Infra, Tata Power, NHPC, NTPC and Voltas.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, GAIL India and Tata Steel while Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, UPL and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the top losers.

The most active stocks are CPSE ETF, Indiabulls Housing, SRF, Maruti and Tata Motors.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ACC, Future Lifestyle, Havells India, Pidilite Industries, Petronet LNG and Varun Beverages have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,317 stocks advancing and 381 declining while 402 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,639 stocks advanced, 548 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Bank Nifty #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #PSU Banks #Tata Motors

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Facebook Removes Nearly 700 Pages Linked to Congress Ahead of Polls

Aviation Fuel Price Hiked by 1%, Non-subsidised LPG by Rs 5

’Tis the Season of Defections: 50+ MPs and MLAs Have Jumped Ship in ...

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi's entry in Wayanad may force LDF ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.