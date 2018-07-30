D-street buzz: PSU banks outshines as Bank of Baroda zooms 6%; RIL hits new record high, ICICI Bank most active

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Monday morning with the Sensex trading higher by 40 points at 37,376 while the Nifty has added 14 points and is trading at 11,292.

Nifty PSU banks is up 3 percent led by Bank of Baroda which has jumped over 6 percent while Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India are the other gainers.

Metal stocks are also up this morning with Hindustan Copper, Coal India, Vedanta, Tata Steel and MOIL being the top performers in the metal space.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing with Reliance Industries adding 1 percent while HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC adding up to 2 percent each.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are State Bank of India which jumped 3 percent followed by HPCL, ICICI Bank, ONGC and Vedanta which are all up 2.5 percent.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, Bank of Baroda and RITES.

The top losers included names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Wipro and Infosys which are trading lower by 0.5 percent to 1 percent.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like GATI which zoomed 12 percent followed Welspun Industries, Suzlon Energy, Tata Steel and Bank of Baroda.

The top losers are Info Edge which is down 3 percent while INOX Wind, Jubilant Life Sciences, Equitas Holdings and Dalmia Bharat are the other losers.

Bharat Financial Inclusion, Indiabulls Ventures and Reliance Industries are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 24 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon India, Unichem and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1055 stocks advancing, 500 declining and 497 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1092 stocks advanced, 518 declined and 82 remained unchanged.

